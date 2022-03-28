PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYS. Maxim Group dropped their price target on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $1.91 on Thursday. PaySign has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PaySign by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 289,943 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

