Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.3% over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

PEB opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

