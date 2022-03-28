Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 34.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

