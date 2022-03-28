Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSHZF opened at $37.91 on Monday. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

