Persimmon’s (PSN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($34.86) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.89) to GBX 3,440 ($45.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,050.45 ($40.16).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,112 ($27.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,598.60. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,096 ($27.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($43.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 125 ($1.65) dividend. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($131,622.08). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

