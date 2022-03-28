Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$66,625.42 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$12.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.98. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.10.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.