Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $1.29

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $134.35 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,462.24 or 1.00119030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

