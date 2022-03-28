Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 650

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 685 ($9.02) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $$8.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.