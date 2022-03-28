Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

