PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$366,000.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,275,510.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42.

On Friday, January 7th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$443.00.

Shares of PHX opened at C$6.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.03. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$6.63.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

