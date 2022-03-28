Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 14th

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 296.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after buying an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,777,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 456,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

