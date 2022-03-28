Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366. Pigeon has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

