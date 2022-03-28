PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.01

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.01 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

