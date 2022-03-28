PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of PNI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

