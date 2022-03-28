Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 3,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,294,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PL. Wedbush began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

