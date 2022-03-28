PlayGame Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $625,294.94 and $76,366.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00110654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

