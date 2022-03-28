PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.37. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $122,688.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 223,600 shares of company stock worth $983,246.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.