PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Director Sells $217,098.64 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.07. 1,229,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

