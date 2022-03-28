Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.46.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.