Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.