Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.87 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,906,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

