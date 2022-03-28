ProPhase Labs (PRPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

