ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 6.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $158.87 and last traded at $159.77. Approximately 494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,002,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

