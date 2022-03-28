Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Cut to €110.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PROSY. Investec cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.47.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Prosus has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

