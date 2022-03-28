Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGAOY. Barclays increased their price target on Proximus from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BGAOY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

