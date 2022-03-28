Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $382.88

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $382.88 and last traded at $382.65, with a volume of 5497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $376.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.