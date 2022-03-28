Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PUBGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from €58.00 ($63.75) to €70.50 ($77.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.44) to €70.00 ($76.94) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.95) to €57.00 ($62.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.99.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.68. 55,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,126. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.