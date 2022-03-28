Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €111.91 ($122.97).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of PUM stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €76.36 ($83.91). The company had a trading volume of 294,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a twelve month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

