Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 211.4% in March

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the February 28th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 447.3 days.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. Puma has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

