Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

