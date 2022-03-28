Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PHX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.88 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PHX Minerals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

