Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 45.4% in March

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Q&K International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Q&K International Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q&K International Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

