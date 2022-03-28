Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Qorvo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $130.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

