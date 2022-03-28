Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of RNDB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.29. 713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.36). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

