Raymond Ashley Sells 20,000 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Rating) Senior Officer Raymond Ashley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$19,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,685 shares in the company, valued at C$11,334.45.

Shares of TSE:FCU traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 541,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,149. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 33.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$627.47 million and a P/E ratio of -88.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.