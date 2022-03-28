Raymond Ashley Sells 20,000 Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Raymond Ashley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$19,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,685 shares in the company, valued at C$11,334.45.

Shares of TSE:FCU traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 541,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,149. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 33.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$627.47 million and a P/E ratio of -88.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

