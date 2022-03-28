Raymond James Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.