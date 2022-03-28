RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.65 on Friday. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

