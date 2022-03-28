RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.65 on Friday. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
