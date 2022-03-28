ReapChain (REAP) Market Capitalization Tops $22.02 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00110837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

