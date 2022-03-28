Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of RF opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

