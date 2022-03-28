Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,138,900 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 6,096,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RLFTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 656,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

