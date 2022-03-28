Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,138,900 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 6,096,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RLFTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 656,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.