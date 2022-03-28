Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

RPHM stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

