Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTOKY. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 550 ($7.24) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

