Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.37. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $149.40.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.