Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,683.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 150,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 247,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,207. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.