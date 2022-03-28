Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. 288,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,040,104. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

