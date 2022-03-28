Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.36.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

