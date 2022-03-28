Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

CarMax stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,681. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.89 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

