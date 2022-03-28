Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.92. 10,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,740. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

