Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

