Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,685,000 after purchasing an additional 561,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 1,231,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,407. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

